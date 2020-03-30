As the most recent musician to start up a new project following the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Anderson .Paak has launched a new colouring club for children in isolation.

The club, known as #PaintWithPaak, will arrive every Friday for your viewing and painting pleasure.

Following on from numerous other musicians’ isolation projects, Anderson .Paak has started a brand new colouring club for children.

The drawings are available through Paak’s Instagram account and feature the musician in a black and white portrait. The images can be downloaded and printed and then coloured in however you so desire. To use Paak’s own words, it is “something else to keep the little ones occupied”. The first image features Paak by the beach with a surfboard, how much more wholesome can you get?

Paak explained, “Shouts out to all you parents out there sticking tape to the walls… Have fun colouring and our faves get showered with something special.” This follows in a long line of musicians posting videos of songs in isolation, through to handwashing videos set to artists famous songs from the likes of R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Liam Gallagher.

Paak’s drawing club is a perfect little time pleaser which is far removed from frustratingly irritating videos of celebrities singing John Lennon’s Imagine. More wholesome content like this is very much needed.

Check out the image below.