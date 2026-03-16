Beyerdynamic DJ 300 PRO X Club review

The Beyerdynamic DJ 300 PRO X Club might look like a headphone built purely for DJs, but that label only tells part of the story. After spending time with them, it quickly becomes clear these are far more versatile than the name suggests. Whether you’re behind the decks, deep in a production session, or moving between both worlds, the DJ 300 PRO X Club is designed to adapt.

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What makes these headphones stand out is the fact that they effectively offer two listening experiences in one package. Beyerdynamic has built the concept around swappable ear cushions, allowing users to switch between an on ear and over ear setup depending on the task at hand. It’s not an entirely new idea, but one of the more effective implementations we have seen.

With the on ear pads attached, the DJ 300 PRO X Club leans into that classic DJ headphone feel. They are compact, lightweight, and punchy, making them well suited to live performance environments where quick cueing and high output matter. Swap to the over ear pads and the headphones take on a very different character. The fit becomes more immersive, the isolation improves, and the presentation feels much more in line with what you would want from a studio monitoring headphone.

That flexibility gives the DJ 300 PRO X Club a real point of difference. You can use them during the day for production, editing, or critical listening, then switch the pads over before a set and take them straight into a loud club environment. For producers who also perform, it’s a genuinely practical feature rather than a gimmick.

The customisation options go a little further too. Beyerdynamic has included removable cover caps and a removable headband pad, opening the door for some personalisation in both look and feel. A small touch, but one that fits nicely with the hybrid nature of the headphones.

On paper, the specs are strong. The DJ 300 PRO X Club offers a frequency response from 5 Hz to 35 kHz, which is an impressively wide range for a headphone in this category. More importantly, the different pad configurations actually change how the headphones behave in use.

With the on ear pads installed, the headphones deliver up to 122 dB SPL, giving them the power needed to cut through the noise of a club PA or loud monitoring environment. Switching to the over ear pads brings that down slightly to 117 dB SPL, but opens up the soundstage and improves the sense of focus, making them far better suited to production work and more detailed listening.

That dual personality is what really defines the DJ 300 PRO X Club. Rather than trying to be a compromise between studio and performance use, it feels like Beyerdynamic has built a headphone that can meaningfully shift between both.

Build quality is solid throughout. There is a reassuring mix of plastic and metal in the construction, and while they feel robust enough for regular use, they still remain relatively light at around 300 grams. That balance between durability and comfort is important, especially for anyone planning to wear them for long sessions.

At roughly $379 AUD, the DJ 300 PRO X Club sits in an interesting spot. It’s not exactly ‘cheap’, but when you consider you are effectively getting two use cases from one set of headphones, the value proposition starts to make a lot of sense. For DJs who produce, producers who perform, or anyone torn between the immediacy of an on ear design and the immersion of an over ear one, these are a very compelling option.