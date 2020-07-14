BIGSOUND announces it will be powering ahead with its 2020 edition

This just in: Australian festival and music industry conference BIGSOUND has announced that its 2020 edition will be going ahead with a revised program of conferences, live music, and parties.

The event will occur in the usual location of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley and will take place across two days and nights between the 21st and 2nd of October.

Speaking on the decision, the festival described its desire to ensure its “long-standing role of providing forward thinking, listening, learning, discovering and most importantly industry connection for the music community, is not lost due to COVID-19.”

Artist live showcase applications are now open, and due to the reduced size and capacity of the event, the festival has waived its artist application fees this year.

The festival is set to take place over ten venues in Fortitude Valley and will consist of a “condensed program of conferences, workshops, facilitated conversations, live festival showcases, secret shows and official parties” whilst fully respecting social distancing and safety protocols.

This year’s festival will see Janne Scott assuming the role of Creative Director (Creative Manager of Splendour In The Grass and previously head of BIGSOUND Visual Arts Program), with Alethea Beetson returning as First Nations Producer and Programmer, and Dominic Miller and Ruby-Jean McCabe joining as Festival Co-Programmers.

The festival is set to take place on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22, 2020. For more information, and to apply to perform, head to the BIGSOUND website.

