Ubisoft Forward: a blockbuster showcase for next-gen gaming

Due to the cancellation of the E3 conference, Ubisoft—like many other giants in gaming—brought their next swag of major announcements online. Among the mega-titles on display in the Ubisoft Forward conference, was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and the showstopper, Far Cry 6, featuring everybody’s favourite drug cartel chief.

You heard right. Giancarlo Esposito, who played the cold and clinical drug lord Gus Fring in the seminal TV series, Breaking Bad, is back as the dictator of the fictional island, Yara. If the trailer is anything to go by, this villain will be just as chilling as Fring.

In lieu of showcasing their new titles in person, Ubisoft Forward presented new blockbusters online, including Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, London in the not-too-distant future is on the brink of collapse. In the face of an oppressive surveillance state, you must form a resistance against the evil forces of Albion, headed by the villain Nigel Cass.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will see you become Eivor, a Viking chief, on a mission to invade and settle a new colony in the wilds of England in the Middle Ages.

Other games on the agenda included Brawlhalla, Might & Magic: Era of Chaos, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, Rainbow 6 Siege and Hyperscape.

Relive all the action from the conference below: