Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, trailer to follow

Assassin’s Creed, the mega-franchise that encompasses centuries of history, is set for its next instalment. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest addition, setting the tale in the era of Vikings. The announcement came with an 8-hour live stream in which Melbourne-based artist, BossLogic, revealed some landscapes and a mysterious image of the game’s protagonist.

The last two games from the series, Origins and Odyssey were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Valhalla is set for a late 2020 release—perfectly aligned with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The official trailer is set for release at 1 am tomorrow, Sydney time.

With a marathon live stream, the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was revealed to the world. Stay tuned though, the official trailer is on its way.

Getting an insight into the artistic process of BossLogic is fascinating. The details are rendered so vividly that it’s impossible not to be sucked into this fantasy realm.

Of course, the game development world has been affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Game release dates have been on understandably shifting sands and major events like E3 have been cancelled. So it’s doubly exciting to see publishers showing off new titles, especially with next-gen consoles on the horizon.

Make sure you tune in to see the trailer tomorrow. Head over to Ubisoft for all the details. In the meantime, check out the mesmerising time-lapse version of BossLogic’s stream.