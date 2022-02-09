The best birthday present for your kids: Bluey’s home is now on Airbnb

Instead of just watching Bluey over a bowl of cereal in the morning, your kids can now stay in Bluey’s house for an unbelievable $10 a night.

The children’s animated TV show Bluey is as much a part of Australian culture as vegemite sandwiches, VB stubbies and those mouth-watering chocolate biccies we call Tim Tams. It’s the Puberty Blues of Australia’s incoming generation. Now, you can make your kids’ dreams come true.

With the show set in Brisbane, you will have to travel to Australia’s sunshine state to take up residence in the real-life version of Bluey’s home. You’ll also have to put up with even more Bluey chat from your offspring than ever before.

Hang on… This place is listed as Bluey’s house but we’ve only just remembered that the show is animated.

Basically, it sounds like the studio has created a live-action replica for Australian children to go absolutely nuts over. We’re really feeling for the parents of young kids with this one.

“From the moment you step on to the front lawn, you’ll be transported to Bluey’s vibrant world, spotting familiar touches like the red letterbox, bone-adorned chimney and iconic bay window”, the Airbnb description reads. “Inside, discover rooms re-imagined with a breezy Mid-century modern aesthetic coupled with playful pops of colour.”

The ad is part of a promotional campaign in conjunction with BBC Studios. It is also the latest in a series of Airbnb listings to pop up around the globe which imitate locations from famous television shows and films. You can, for example, stay at the lakeside cabin that Tony Stark retired to in Avengers: Endgame in Atlanta, Georgia. In the past Airbnb has even offered a one-night stay at the iconic house from Home Alone for a limited time.

Bluey’s house will be available to book from 8 AM AEDT on Tuesday, February 15, for a two-night stay from Friday, February 18, to Sunday, February 20. The booking is for two adults and two children who must be Australia residents.

In a cruel twist of irony, you cannot bring any pets to the home in the hit show about a Blue Heeler puppy. “No pets allowed – especially emus named Shaun”, the description reads.