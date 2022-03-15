Bob Dylan’s new book, ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’, will come out this year

Bob Dylan is set to release a new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song — his first book published since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One.

According to the press release, Bob Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song — which the musician began working on in 2010 and will be published by Simon & Schuster — comprises over 60 essays on songs by other artists like Nina Simone, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, and more. It’s set to hit the shelves this November.

Bob Dylan’s analysis, “of what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, and breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” is accompanied by 150 curated photos, as well as a series of “dream-like” riffs included in the audiobook.

In a statement, CEO of Simon & Schuster Jonathan Karp said: “The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time. The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

Announcing The Philosophy of Modern Song, a master class on the art and craft of songwriting and first book of new writing since 2004's Chronicles: Volume One, from Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan.

In the new book, the Nobel laureate will reflect on the ideas and philosophies that permeate modern songs; tracking these paradigms as they have shifted and evolved over time.

Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song is set to be released on November 8.