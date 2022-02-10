Bob Saget’s cause of death released: The comedian suffered a brain bleed after hitting his head

Bob Saget, who was thought to have passed away due to a heart attack or stroke, reportedly suffered a brain bleed after hitting his head.

Bob Saget, who was found unresponsive in a hotel room last month, died of head trauma, as confirmed by his family.

The beloved American comedian passed away on January 9 after checking in to the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orland.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” Saget’s family said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

More to come.