BOM: strong winds, storms, and potential hail for Victoria

As today ushers in the first day of winter, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued some severe weather warnings for the state of Victoria.

A low-pressure system bringing rain, damaging winds of up to 100 km/h, and potential hail will be affecting people in southern parts of the state, moving towards the Melbourne metro area later this afternoon and into the evening.

BOM has predicted strong winds, rain, and storms for parts of Melbourne this afternoon and this evening, with conditions set to ease tomorrow.

The front is expected to bring significant, though varying amounts of rain to areas of Victoria, including Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wonthaggi, and Bacchus Marsh – with anything from 5 to 30 mm predicted. The cold front will then head towards NSW this evening, bringing snow to inland areas like the Central Tablelands.

Must be “winter” Cold squally winds this afternoon as low pressure system near Cape Otway tracks to the E. Peak wind gusts of 90-100km/h over elevated & coastal localities. Here is Severe Weather warning https://t.co/SKrZlx7qdG Sheep Graziers warning is current for most of #Vic. pic.twitter.com/tD4KIy3NLF — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) June 1, 2020

Next Up: BOM winter outlook predicts above average rain for parts of the country