By News

BOM: strong winds, storms, and potential hail for Victoria

By News
melbourne rain storms bom

As today ushers in the first day of winter, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued some severe weather warnings for the state of Victoria.

A low-pressure system bringing rain, damaging winds of up to 100 km/h, and potential hail will be affecting people in southern parts of the state, moving towards the Melbourne metro area later this afternoon and into the evening.

Photo: Kevin Laminto

BOM has predicted strong winds, rain, and storms for parts of Melbourne this afternoon and this evening, with conditions set to ease tomorrow.

The front is expected to bring significant, though varying amounts of rain to areas of Victoria, including Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wonthaggi, and Bacchus Marsh – with anything from 5 to 30 mm predicted. The cold front will then head towards NSW this evening, bringing snow to inland areas like the Central Tablelands.

June 1, 2020

