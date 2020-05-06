Brace yourself: BOM says it’s about to get real windy in SA and Vic

If you happen to reside within the South of the country, then you best be bracing yourself for some extremely windy times. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales over the next two days, with winds strong enough to damage property.

So if you happen to be caught up in some of these extreme conditions, be sure to park your car away from trees and keep your pups inside. Let’s break it down, state by state.

Just in case you needed any more reason to stay inside RN, BOM says it’s about to get real windy in South Australia and Victoria.

The culprit behind this extremely windy weather is a cold front which has already been wreaking some havoc in WA for the last few days. The front has brought damaging winds, as well as massive surf, and now it’s moving across to South Australia. If you’re in Adelaide, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Mount Gambier, Clare, Maitland, Murray Bridge, Kingscote, and Naracoorte, get ready for winds tonight, continuing into tomorrow morning.

If you’re in Victoria, you’re up next. The wind will be reaching you tomorrow morning, with the following areas potentially affected: Warrnambool, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh. Finally, New South Wales can expect some “vigorous alpine winds” in the areas of Mount Ginini, Perisher Valley, Charlotte Pass and Thredbo on Thursday, easing Friday.

If you’re in any of those areas, BOM suggests moving vehicles under cover or away from trees, securing loose items around your house, and staying indoors.

Stay safe out there kids.