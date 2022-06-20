Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Brett Tuggle dies age 70

Former Fleetwood Mac and David Lee Roth Band keyboardist, Brett Tuggle has passed away at the age of 70 years old.

Rock legend Rick Springfield confirmed that Tuggle passed away following his battle with cancer.

Springfield took to Twitting on Sunday night, sharing a number of photos of himself with Tuggle with the caption: “Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit,”

Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit. ❤️ @BrettTuggle1 pic.twitter.com/JHID345cO0 — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) June 20, 2022

Brett had played alongside some of the greatest rockstars throughout his life including Springfield, Jimmy Page, David Coverdale, John Kay and Steppenwolf, Styx’s Tommy Shaw, Mitch Ryder, and the Detroit Wheels.

