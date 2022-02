Britney really is back and proving that not only can she handle looking after her own money, but she’s also making a hell of a lot more of it.

Britney Spears’ record-breaking publishing deal is a tell-all memoir about her ride her fame, her relationship with her family and of course, what it was like living under a conservatorship.

Fans are crossing their fingers that Brit’s editor will leave her signature emojis and all-caps style alone.

More to come.