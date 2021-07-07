Britney Spears’ manager admits she may retire soon

Britney Spears’ longtime manager has quit, and claims that the singer plans to retire soon.

Britney Spears’ former manager Larry Rudolph has resigned in a letter to Spears’ conservators, father Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery.

The announcement from Rudolph, who has managed Spears since the mid-90s, comes in the midst of further controversy regarding the singer’s restrictive conservatorship.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” said Rudolph in his letter.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” he added.

This is the latest development regarding Spears in recent months as she battles her father against her strict conservatorship, in which she spoke out in court last month.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive…I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”

The judge has since denied the request to have Spears’ father removed from the conservatorship.

Appointed co-conservator wealth management firm, Bessemer Trust, has removed itself from the arrangement, citing “the fact that the conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests“.

Also cc’d on Rudolph’s letter is Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III, who Spears indicated she wanted to replace.

Sam can retire & step away all he wants, that does not take away from the shit he’s done to Britney. & the shit he HASN’T done. Like filing to terminate Britney Spears’ conservatorship after her telling him that it was abusive and more harmful than helpful. #InvestigateSamIngham — LISÂ #FreeBritney (@Wellfuuuckme) July 6, 2021

As it stands, the arrangement that controls Spears’ career, personal and professional finances, her relationship with her children, who she sees and doesn’t see, and even her own body is set to run until at least September of this year.

The next court hearing for the case will take place on July 14.