Bruce Springsteen just dropped a 39-year-old live album for charity

We’ve seen (some of) the celebrity world step up in response to the coronavirus outbreak. From generous donations to live stream concerts and relief fundraisers, one good thing to come from the pandemic is the way many people have come together to support those most impacted by the virus.

Continuing the goodness train, Bruce Springsteen has just dropped a live album from 1981 in support of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Bruce Springsteen has released a 28-song live album first recorded during The River Tour at New Jersey’s Brendan Byrne Arena on July 9th, 1981.

The 28-song live album includes some of the best songs to come from Springsteen’s career, with a few of his most iconic and unique performances included as part of the setlist. As well as classics such as Thunder Road, The River and Badlands, there’s also a bit of an added treasure – a rendition of Johnny Bye-Bye, a song which wasn’t officially released until years later on the B-side of Springsteen’s vinyl I’m on Fire.

The album has been included as part of an online archival series and is available for digital download. Best of all, 100 percent of the money collected from purchases will go directly to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund – and at $9.95, or $12.95 for lossless quality, there is no excuse not to get around this rare album.

You can purchase the live album here. In the meantime, check out a sample performance of Johnny Bye-Bye below: