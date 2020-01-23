Brunswick Music Festival has plans to go bigger than ever this year, unveiling their stacked full 2020 program.

After announcing a few international heavyweights such as Kevin Morby and The Blind Boys of Alabama, the festival has dropped a second round of artists. The event runs for a whopping two weeks, meaning there was plenty of space to fill – and fill it they have.

Get ready for Brunswick Music Festival 2020, calling in the talents of Sheer Mag, Seeker Lover Keeper, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and many more.

Running between March 9 – March 22 at Brunswick Mechanics Institute, Brunswick Music Festival has quickly become one of the hottest music events on the local calendar. The lineups sit slightly left-of-field to the usual Australian circuit but hey, so do Brunswick’s citizens.

This announcement brings the likes of Sheer Mag, Seeker Lover Keeper, and Harmony Byrne to the festival stage, compounding an earlier announcement which included Kevin Morby, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Hand Habits, and Alex Cameron.

Several other Australian favourites will be joining including Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, C. W. Stoneking, Hayley Mary, Crepes, and many more. Check out the full announcement below, and find out more about the festival on their website.

Lineup

Sheer Mag (USA)

Seeker Lover Keeper

Harmony Byrne

Crepes

Eggy

Sunfruits

Baked Beans

Long Lunch

Biscotti

Mama Kin Spender

First Chorus Band of Singers

C. W. Stoneking

Sui Zhen

Xylouris White

imbi

Cry Club

Dyson Stringer Cloher

Hayley Mary

Elsy Wameyo

Elizabeth

Rolling Blackouts C.F.

The Merindas

Pinch Points

MOD CON

On Diamond

Ajak Kwai

Ziggy Ramo

Diimpa

Joining…

Kevin Morby

The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Hand Habits

Alex Cameron