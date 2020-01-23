Brunswick Music Festival has plans to go bigger than ever this year, unveiling their stacked full 2020 program.
After announcing a few international heavyweights such as Kevin Morby and The Blind Boys of Alabama, the festival has dropped a second round of artists. The event runs for a whopping two weeks, meaning there was plenty of space to fill – and fill it they have.
Get ready for Brunswick Music Festival 2020, calling in the talents of Sheer Mag, Seeker Lover Keeper, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and many more.
Running between March 9 – March 22 at Brunswick Mechanics Institute, Brunswick Music Festival has quickly become one of the hottest music events on the local calendar. The lineups sit slightly left-of-field to the usual Australian circuit but hey, so do Brunswick’s citizens.
This announcement brings the likes of Sheer Mag, Seeker Lover Keeper, and Harmony Byrne to the festival stage, compounding an earlier announcement which included Kevin Morby, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Hand Habits, and Alex Cameron.
Several other Australian favourites will be joining including Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, C. W. Stoneking, Hayley Mary, Crepes, and many more. Check out the full announcement below, and find out more about the festival on their website.
Lineup
Sheer Mag (USA)
Seeker Lover Keeper
Harmony Byrne
Crepes
Eggy
Sunfruits
Baked Beans
Long Lunch
Biscotti
Mama Kin Spender
First Chorus Band of Singers
C. W. Stoneking
Sui Zhen
Xylouris White
imbi
Cry Club
Dyson Stringer Cloher
Hayley Mary
Elsy Wameyo
Elizabeth
Rolling Blackouts C.F.
The Merindas
Pinch Points
MOD CON
On Diamond
Ajak Kwai
Ziggy Ramo
Diimpa
Joining…
Kevin Morby
The Blind Boys Of Alabama
Hand Habits
Alex Cameron