The Booths unveil raucous new video for ‘Vegan’

The Booths aren’t here to fuck around. A couple of weeks back, when we first laid ears on their new EP Threesome, we were immediately introduced to their no-bullshit brand of garage punk. The Mandurah-based trio are taking the piss, but they’re also belting out some great tunes.

One of our favourite cuts from the new EP was Vegan; a scathing indictment of the social vegans who only really do this because of how it will come off on their Instagram page. As expected, The Booths didn’t pull any punches in their assessment of these people. And now, they’ve shared a new music video for that same track.

Shot in a backyard half-pipe, the new video sees the band stomp through the track, with each member taking turns wearing a yellow Telly-Tubby suit (at least I think that’s what it is). The clip is absolute madness. Across its punchy sub-two-minute duration, you’ll see bandmembers get punched in the head, eat whole onions, and heaps more.

The track itself is a frantic, hook-driven slab of punk — one that’ll simultaneously slap you across the face and get stuck in your head.

These are still relatively early days for this Mandurah band, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video above. Check out the full EP here.