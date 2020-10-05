Bryson Tiller teams up with Drake for track on new album ‘Anniversary’

Bryson Tiller has dropped his long-awaited third album Anniversary, and it features a cheeky guest appearance from none other than Drake.

The album, out via Trapsoul/RCA, was released on the fifth anniversary of Tiller’s debut studio album, Trapsoul.

Consisting of ten tracks, Anniversary marks the follow up to 2017’s True To Self. The trademark vocals of Drake can be heard on the eighth track, Outta Time, which was produced by Nineteen85, Vinylz, and 40. In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Trapsoul, Tiller also recently released a deluxe version of the album, featuring three unreleased tracks.

So we waited five years just for Bryson tiller to look the other way 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zOk4n5zNkS — KeepingUpWith_K 💙 (@KiaraMarie_DST) October 2, 2020

Fans were given a preview of the Drake-featuring track earlier this week when Tiller treated them to a surprise Zoom listening session of the album.

Bryson Tiller featuring Drake??? my emotions aren’t ready pic.twitter.com/jo6f7BBCYu — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) September 30, 2020

In the lead up to the release of Anniversary, Tiller used a series of billboards in Kentucky, which were initially purchased to advertise the album, to honour the late Breonna Taylor. Just over a week ago, protests erupted in Louisville after no police officers were directly sentenced for Taylor’s death in the highly publicised court case.

“You’ve brought the city of Louisville together like we’ve never seen before and we will never forget you,” read one billboard. “We love you Breonna Taylor,” read another.

Bryson tiller doesn’t have a bad song and thats a fact — ugh (@nottmaryamm) October 4, 2020

Check out Anniversary below.

