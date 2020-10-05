Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after overdosing on diet pills and coffee

Full-time shit-stirrer Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hospitalised following a reported overdose on a combination of diet pills and McDonald’s coffee.

Ever-controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly hospitalised last week following an accidental overdose on weight loss pills and caffeine.

The rapper revealed he had been taking the pills after gaining weight following his release from prison in April of this year.

Speaking with The Shade Room, 6ix9ine revealed that the accidental overdose was triggered after he took two doses of the weight loss pill Hydroxycut, a quantity which is double the recommended dose. This, combined with simultaneously drinking a coffee from McDonald’s, caused the rapper to experience an increased heart rate and excessive sweating, which culminated in an “overdose reaction”.

Whilst it sounds like a somewhat comical combination, Hydroxycut has actually been linked to severe organ damage and even death, with the FDA recalling it several times. 6ix9ine reportedly assured that he wasn’t taking any other drugs due to his strict probation conditions (as well as the fact that he *allegedly* doesn’t do drugs).

To make matters even murkier, the rapper’s lawyer has since come out and denied claims of the overdose, according to Vulture. Although he did confirm that 6ix9ine was in the hospital, where he was allegedly treated and released on the same day.

In 2019, Tekashi 6ix9ine was jailed for a series of charges including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery after he was arrested on racketeering, weapons, and drugs charges. He was granted early release from his two-year prison sentence this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and placed on house arrest.

The rapper is reportedly taking a break from Instagram until he reaches his ideal weight. He has currently lost around 25 lbs (11 kilos) but will keep going until he reaches 150 lbs (68 kilos).

Good luck with that Tekashi, and you know, try not to overdose next time.