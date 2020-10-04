Kylie Jenner is being roasted on Twitter for f*cking up the Australian flag

Kylie Jenner, social media starlet and former billionaire, has shown she’s mere human by forgetting what the Australian flag looks like.

You have to give celebrities a break sometimes. I mean it’s a hard life running a cosmetics empire whilst simultaneously owning the 5th most-followed Instagram account in the world – all the while being a certified billionaire millionaire. It’s not like you have people on hand 24/7 to help you run your social accounts, except that, well, you do.

Kylie Jenner is being trolled by Twitter after she misattributed the South Georgia flag for the Australian flag in a recent post promoting her Kylie Skin cosmetics range.

The post in question was announcing new Kylie Skin websites in the UK, Germany, France and Australia. Each country was accompanied by its corresponding flag, except for Australia which was matched with the obscure Atlantic Ocean island, South Georgia.

hi guys, my team is working hard on my @kylieskin sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7! 🤍 can’t wait! 🇬🇧 https://t.co/gMl24e2PLI

🇩🇪 https://t.co/1qtrgN6K0Y

🇫🇷 https://t.co/A7UYNAzFOb

🇬🇸 https://t.co/gsGp3nx84P — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 30, 2020

In her defence, the two flags do look rather similar. But Twitter was never going to let her live it down:

who’s gonna tell her that ain’t the australian flag 😭😭😭 — deaks 🐳 (@theredbaln) October 1, 2020

Umm honey thats not the Australian flag it’s this 🇦🇺 — Sad Bitch (@SadBitc06915667) September 30, 2020

Some pointed out that it’s an exceedingly hard screw up to make, considering if you just type the word ‘Australia’ into your phone, the emoji automatically comes up:

Hi Kylie, my team wants to let you know that, that is not the Australian flag. My team also wants to let you know that if you type the word “Australia” in your phone the Australian flag will automatically come up. 🇦🇺 💁🏽‍♂️ — Mark (@Markish_Gambino) October 1, 2020

Omg Kylie! Doesn’t your phone predict the emojis? This is the Australian flag 🇦🇺 — Alim Kale (@AlimKale) October 2, 2020

Others took a moment to celebrate South Georgia and its surrounding South Sandwich Islands.

Not Kylie using the South Georgia flag instead of the Australian flag. 🇬🇸🇦🇺 https://t.co/pmDqwlw7Xi — thick and tired 😪 (@MlAVANESSA) October 1, 2020

HUGE moment for the Southern Sandwich Islands, though, whose flag that is. — Keegs (@keegs) October 1, 2020

And of course there’s always room for an old classic:

In all reality, it probably wasn’t even Jenner that made the post. But still, you love to see it.

