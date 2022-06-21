Basketball player Caleb Swanigan died at age 25

Former NBA star Caleb Swanigan who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings has died at the age of 25.

Swanigan’s death was confirmed by the Allen County Coroners Office and announced by local news outlet WANE 15.

The news outlet suggested that Swanigan died of natural causes.

💔 Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

Swanigan’s college team took to Twitter to wish their condolences, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie,”

The baller had played in the NBA for Portland in the 2019-20 season and will be missed dearly by fans, friends, family and teammates.

Swanigan’s former teammate Ryan Cline wrote: “Work ethic & competitiveness were unmatched,”

“No one was in the same ballpark as this dude. So much fun to be around. My boy forever. Fly high Big, you’ll be missed by so many brother.”

