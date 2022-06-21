Elon Musk’s trans daughter wants to change her name

Billionaire Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has petitioned a California court to change her name to lose any association with her father.

Vivian, who was born Xavier Musk announced that she wishes to change her name to match her gender identity.

Vivian’s official reasoning also includes a little slight against her father, saying she wants to change her name due to: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter has filed to legally change her name to confirm to her gender identity. The official reason given: "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022

Vivian has applied to change her legal name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking her mother’s surname.

Vivian, along with her twin brother Griffin was born in 2004 to Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, the billionaire’s first wife.

The couple also had triplets, Damian, Kai and Saxon in 2006 before separating in 2008 and sharing custody of the kids.

Elon has said in statements that he is a supporter of transgender issues but has also gotten himself into hot water over the topic when tweeting things like “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare” and “Pronouns suck”.

It’s unclear as to whether or not the Tesla CEO was aware of Vivian’s name change as he has still not made a comment on the matter.

The court is scheduled to hear Vivian’s case on Friday.