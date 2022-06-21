Paramount won’t remove content from different eras for being offensive

Paramount CEO has confirmed the service won’t remove content from a different time just because it doesn’t match today’s sensibilities.

Bob Bakish, the CEO of the streaming service has said it would be a mistake to censor art because it may offend people.

The Paramount CEO said: “By definition, you have some things that were made in a different time and reflect different sensibilities,”

“I don’t believe in censoring art that was made historically, that’s probably a mistake. It’s all on demand – you don’t have to watch anything you don’t want to.”

While Bakish didn’t comment on what that means for the content that is being created today, it makes sense for a streaming service to draw a hard line in the sand when it’s so common for the platforms to fall under scrutiny because something they show offends customers.

Paramount, which was formally known as ViacomCBS, now owns and streams CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and all Paramount Pictures including the recent global sensation Top Gun: Maverick.

The company’s CEO confirmed their place in the market, saying: “We don’t view streamers as a winner-takes-all market. We want to be one of a number of services in the household.”