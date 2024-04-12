Here’s the standout Aussie songs on the soundtrack of ‘Heartbreak High’ season two

Miss Kaninna, Genesis Owusu and King Stingray are among the homegrown musicians to feature on Heartbreak High ’s starry season two soundtrack.

Breakout Australian teen drama series Heartbreak High has returned for its sophomore season on Netflix, delivering another dose of hormonal hijinks and melodramas courtesy of the fictional Hartley High.

Alongside ushering in a new vanguard of Australia’s premium acting talent — with standouts like Chloé Hayden as Quinni, Will McDonald as Cash and James Majoos as Darren — the show has platformed an equally buzzy array of homegrown musicians on its soundtrack.

Some members of the ensemble cast are musicians in their own right, with Ayesha Madon dropping her latest single ‘Eulogy’ in March and Bryn Chapman Parish’s band, Mac The Knife, releasing their EP ‘In The Shadow Of It All’ last month.

It’s enough to make Heartbreak High feel just as much a showcase of musical chops as it is of on screen talent, so here’s all the other Australian artists and standout tracks that appeared on the show’s second season.

Episode One: Bird Psycho

‘Nice To Know Ya’ — Matilda Pearl

‘Naive’ — Isabella Manfredi & PRICIE

‘UMUM’ — 1300

‘Freedom of Information — Ausmuteants

‘Tied Up!’ — Genesis Owusu

‘My My My!’ —Troye Sivan

‘Get To Know Me’ — Ms. Thandi

Episode Two: SLTs vs C**LORDs

‘I Admit My Faults’ —Eddy Current Suppression Ring

‘Red Flags’ — Mwayz

‘Blak Britney’ — Miss Kaninna

‘Hopefulessness’ — Courtney Barnett

Episode Three: The Feelings Pit

‘Milkumana’ — King Stingray

‘Matchday’ — 3NDLES5 & Crazymike

Episode Four: Legs Open Hearts Broken

‘Gone to the West’ — Tkay Maidza & Duckwrth

‘Thinkin Of U’ — Mona Yim & Memphis LK

‘until we meet again’ — yergurl

Episode Five: The Demon King

‘Fell In Love’ — Jesswar

‘Factory Man’ — C.O.F.F.I.N

‘Torn’ — Natalie Imbruglia

‘Headlights On’ — Wild Nothing (feat. Hatchie)

‘Where Is My Mind?’ — Tkay Maidza

Episode Six: Just Kid $h*t

‘La Niña’ — Dead Witch

‘Dry Lungs’ — Lemonade Baby

‘Pinnacle Bitch’ — Miss Kaninna

Episode 7: The Grapes of Voss

‘In The Zone’ — Juice Webster

‘Candy’ — Eternal Dust

‘Let Her Be’ — Maina Doe

Episode 8: Boys Don’t Cry

‘Rockstar’ — Mallrat

‘Chill Girl’ — Hannah Brewer

‘Come On Mess Me Up’ — Cub Sport

‘Fade Into You’ — Mallrat

‘Come Into My World’ — Kylie Minogue

‘Heart throbs’ — ZK king

‘Untouched’ — The Veronicas