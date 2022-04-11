WATCH: Camila Cabello and Willow Smith debut ‘psychofreak’ on SNL

On the latest SNL episode, Camila Cabello and Willow Smith debuted their collaborative heartbreak single, psychofreak (feat. WILLOW).

Returning to Saturday Night Live once again, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performed a live debut of psychofreak (feat. WILLOW).

This moody breakup hit forms part of Cabello’s new 12-track album, Familia, which launched last Friday.

Introduced onto the stage by actor and host Jake Gyllenhaal, the performance took place alongside surprise guest and collaborator, Willow Smith herself.

Watch their stunning live performance below.