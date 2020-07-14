Can the police abolishment movement heal Australia’s mistrust of the authorities?

Many will automatically jump to the conclusion that these situations occur due to the prejudiced, racist attitudes that police authorities exemplify, upheld by systems that foster such actions. But how about the perspective on the other side?

An inner west policewoman and detective gave us her point of view, we’ll call her Alice for the purpose of keeping her responses anonymous:

“I know the NSW Police Force is genuinely invested in ensuring all officers engage in their duties without bias, and I know they are genuinely invested in ensuring all officers are given the knowledge and skills to be culturally sensitive when engaging with our Indigenous population.”

ONE bad apple spoils the bunch. And yall got SEVERAL at EVERY precinct. what if I told you the Tree they came from was used to lynch folks?

I asked Alice to explain how she knows that this is being delivered within the force.

“I know this because, like all my colleagues, I attend the training, I see the posters in the halls, I talk to our Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer. And I talk to my colleagues, the vast majority of whom I know do this most difficult and personally damaging of jobs because they are good people who genuinely want to help others.”

“But they are a reflection of the society from which they come. And I firmly believe that the changes that need to happen to increase the trust our Indigenous people have for the police has to largely come from outside the NSWPF. And it’s a slow process.”

Is it fair that the police have copped the brunt of criticism recently, are they simply a symptom of the racist and discriminatory values embedded in our larger society? Alice says this isn’t completely true, but agrees it is the major reason for the disproportionate targeting of people of colour and Indigenous Australians in this country:

“I am not naive enough to think that policing biases are not one of the reasons that there is a massively disproportionate amount of Indigenous Australians in custody. But I am hopeful that if society can change, so too will any biases that exist within the police.”

And the facts don’t lie, while Indigenous people represent only three per cent of Australia’s overall population, they make up more than 27 per cent of our adult prison population and 55 per cent of the youth detention population.

Over 424 Aboriginal people have lost theirs lives since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody. That’s 14 people murdered a year. If a white person was murdered every month for 24 years by the same group, we’d call them terrorists. You call it Australia. — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) June 2, 2020

Like much of Australia, Indigenous filmmaker Iven Sen is disturbed by these statistics:

“Because of all the social problems around Indigenous people, they [police] spend all their time locking blackfellas up. So when they come to them for help, there’s a reluctance. It’s like, ‘Don’t come to me asking for help, I’m trying to find your brother to throw him in jail’.”