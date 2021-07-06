A recent study carried out by Saint Louis University in Missouri has shown that the use of cannabis prior to sex does, in fact, have a number of positive impacts on one’s sexual experience, particularly for women.

For many, smoking weed and having sex are two inseparable activities. Well, after reading the hard evidence for the positive correlation between the two, it’s not too difficult to understand why.

The personal accounts of over 400 participants in a survey regarding sexual intimacy and cannabis use revealed that women who engaged in intercourse while high were more likely to have an orgasm than those who did not.

Weed: the lesser-known female aphrodisiac.

The paper that was recently published in the Sexual Medicine journal also stated that “among those who reported using marijuana before sex, 68.5 percent stated that the overall sexual experience was more pleasurable, 60.6 percent noted an increase in sex drive, and 52.8 percent reported an increase in satisfying orgasms”.

Furthermore, the study has found that cannabis use can assist in boosting one’s libido, and is popularly used to reduce the sensitivity of women who suffer from chronic pain disorders during intercourse. Core researcher Becky Lynn believes the link between weed and increased female sex drive has to the with the three things THC does to the mind and body. She comments in an interview with Be Well Boston:

“[THC] reduces your anxiety, so you might feel more comfortable, and it slows down the perception of time and causes heightened sensations… so whatever touch you’re feeling seems bigger in your mind.”

Research also found when estrogen levels are high – say for example, during ovulation – female bodies are more sensitive to rewarding stimuli like food, drugs and sex. Cannabis use was also cited as a common assistant in achieving greater sexual stimulation for women who struggled or were unable to achieve a full orgasm.

The facts are in. Libido-ize it!