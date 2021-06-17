Cannabis skincare is a thing now, here’s how you can try it

As we all know, cannabis is a pretty magical plant. But can we turn to the green when we’re looking to freshen up our skin?

The stresses of life can sometimes make us feel – and look – a little less than fresh. Some people even reach for a little herbal help in these situations, but now there’s a chance to tap into the power of cannabis in a way that you may not have thought possible: by using it as a skin cream.

The same oils that have given the cannabis plant a bad rap are actually good for the skin; they stop the sebaceous glands from producing excessive sebum, which can result in acne. Aussie company Hey Bud’s hemp-based skincare creams offer up a natural solution for looking and feeling your best.

Since its establishment just 18 months ago, the hemp-based range from Hey Bud has been garnering plenty of positive attention and results. The presence of Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids in hemp seed oil assists in the production of collagen – the source of skin’s elasticity.

Hey Bud’s Hemp Clay Mask contains a cocktail of hemp seed oil, goji extract, aloe vera, and more, to help maintain that fresh, youthful glow. So no, you don’t need to be a fan of the plant’s most popular use to harness the power of this natural product.

Visit Hey Bud for all the details.