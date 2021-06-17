How to level up your home office on the cheap this EOFY

In celebration of that sweet, sweet tax return, here are some killer EOFY deals to spice up your home office.

If you work at a desk, you know that a functional workspace is essential. From comfort to organisation to aesthetics, a home office truly is a living requirement of the contemporary age.

Aussie retailer MWAVE are putting on a massive EOFY sale for all things office-related, so there’s never been a better time to level up your workspace. Let’s run through some of our favourite deals from their sale and how to get a hold of them.

Monitors

The cornerstone of a home desk is usually the monitor. Whether your setup runs one, two, or ten, a decently sized monitor is a must-have. Lucky for you, there’s some bangers on offer.

The much-loved SAMSUNG SR350 23.8″ HD Monitor is going for $149 instead of $179. Fan of curved monitors? The Gigabyte G27QC 27″ Gaming Curved Monitor is almost 50% off, from $449 to $299. Check out the full monitor sale list here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mwave Australia (@mwaveau)

Mouse

A monitor without a mouse is like a notepad without a pen. Your hand is going to thank you for snatching up a mouse that’s comfy and responsive. After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than a mouse with a faulty connection, or one that takes three huge drags to get from A to B.

No matter your budget, there are some great deals available. Snap up a Logitech G Pro Lightspeed Mouse (wireless) for $179 instead of its usual $279. They’re also doing a Pwnage Ultra Custom Optical Gaming Mouse reduced from $79 to $49. Suss the full mouse list here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mwave Australia (@mwaveau)

Storage

In your home office ventures, especially as a creative, chances are you’re going to build up an egg nest of data. If you need to hold onto all this information, you’re going to need a trusty hard drive. We managed to locate some good value options worth flagging. There’s the Seagate STEA1000400 1TB USB, a portable hard drive down from $60 to $45. It’s the ideal choice for basic storage needs.

For serious storage requirements, there’s never been a better time to cop the Samsung 870 Evo 2TB 2.5″ SSD. It’s the world’s leading flash memory option, and you can score it for $299 instead of $359, along with a 5-year warranty. Full storage list here.

Chairs

If you work 9-5, 5 days a week, that’s 40 hours of chair time. If you want to avoid potential back problems and stay comfy at work, splurging on a chair is a smart move. Though a quality chair isn’t cheap, your body will thank you, and at least right now, you can score a killer deal.

The ONEX GT07-35 Series Aluminium Mesh Chair is the crown jewel of comfort and support, and it’s currently yours for $760 instead of $999. Gamers, don’t sleep on a good chair either! Right now, you can get the ONEX FT-700 France Tournament Special Edition Gaming Chair for $179 as opposed to $349. Check out the full list here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mwave Australia (@mwaveau)

And there’s plenty more where that cam from. Click here to browse MWAVE’s full EOFY sale list.