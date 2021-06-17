Splendour in the City’s ‘tantalising’ nine-day lineup to hit Sydney mid July

Splendour in the City is coming to Sydney and will feature Tash Sultana, Violent Soho, Ocean Alley, Running Touch, Spacey Jane and many more!
Splendour in the City will debut as a pop up event in Sydney this July, from Saturday 10 to Saturday 18.
Over 20 artists are expected to perform across two rooms and will be joined by other activities, inclusive to a wide range of audiences.
Some of these activities will include the Comedy Club, long table dining, specialty bars, art installations, markets, Little Splendour kid program, a Freak VR room pop up and more!
Events taking place in the Customs and Cargo Halls will be ticketed, however, entry to the general event area is free, allowing guests the option to swing by throughout the nine-day festival.
Organisers have promised ‘backstage vibes‘ that can be experienced through a recreation of the Strummer Bar, previously exclusive to the festival’s artists.
The proceeds from all ticketed events will go towards the artists in this Government funded fiesta.
The capacity for Customs Hall is 900, while Cargo Hall can house a smaller, more intimate space for 400 lucky guests.
This news follows the announcement of Splendour XR, where the popular festival will go virtual over two days, from Saturday 24 July to Sunday 25 July.
The event will see virtual versions of the North Byron Parklands site, where international and Aussie artists will unite in this musical melting pot.
Splendour XR will feature Khalid, The Killers, Violent Soho, Tash Sultana, Charlie XCX and Grimes amongst others.
The main event has been pushed forward to November, in the hopes that the covid-19 pandemic does not result in its postponement.
The line-up, which will spill out over nine-days, and will feature the following acts in the respective locations:
Peep the full line up below!
SPLENDOUR IN THE CITY 2021 LINEUP:
Customs Hall
10 Jul – Spacey Jane
11 Jul – Tash Sultana
14 Jul – Ocean Alley, Clews
15 Jul – Illy, Masked Wolf, A.Girl
16 Jul – Running Touch
17 Jul – Vera Blue, Cxloe
18 Jul – Violent Soho, Teenage Joans
Cargo Hall
10 Jul – Comedy feat. Nikki Britton, Tom Ballard, Michael Hing & more
11 Jul – Comedy feat. Nazeem Hussein, Nath Valvo, Lewis Hobba & more
12 Jul – Big Twisty, The Funknasty
14 Jul – The Southern River Band, Vast Hill
15 Jul – Ziggy Ramo, Alice Skye
16 Jul – Triple One
17 Jul – The Lazy Eyes (early show)
17 Jul – Ebony Boadu Presents (late show)
18 Jul – Dune Rats, Totty
Comedy line-up
10 Jul
Nikki Britton
Tom Ballard
Michael Hing
Gen Fricker
Nina Oyama
Dave Woodhead
Mel Buttle
Tom Walker
Cameron James
Kirsty Webeck
Oliver Twist
Floyd Anderson-Hunt
11 Jul
Nazeem Hussain
Nath Valvo
Lewis Hobba
Demi Lardner
Jordan Raskopoulos
Sam Campbell
Sam Taunton
Tom Cardy
Concetta Caristo
Emma Holland
John Cruckshank
Lauren Bonner
Tickets on sale 9 am 18 June, don’t miss your chance to experience this rare, one-off event!