Splendour in the City’s ‘tantalising’ nine-day lineup to hit Sydney mid July

Splendour in the City is coming to Sydney and will feature Tash Sultana, Violent Soho, Ocean Alley, Running Touch, Spacey Jane and many more!

Splendour in the City will debut as a pop up event in Sydney this July, from Saturday 10 to Saturday 18.

Over 20 artists are expected to perform across two rooms and will be joined by other activities, inclusive to a wide range of audiences.

Some of these activities will include the Comedy Club, long table dining, specialty bars, art installations, markets, Little Splendour kid program, a Freak VR room pop up and more!

Events taking place in the Customs and Cargo Halls will be ticketed, however, entry to the general event area is free, allowing guests the option to swing by throughout the nine-day festival.

Organisers have promised ‘backstage vibes‘ that can be experienced through a recreation of the Strummer Bar, previously exclusive to the festival’s artists.

The proceeds from all ticketed events will go towards the artists in this Government funded fiesta.

The capacity for Customs Hall is 900, while Cargo Hall can house a smaller, more intimate space for 400 lucky guests.

This news follows the announcement of Splendour XR, where the popular festival will go virtual over two days, from Saturday 24 July to Sunday 25 July.

The event will see virtual versions of the North Byron Parklands site, where international and Aussie artists will unite in this musical melting pot.

Splendour XR will feature Khalid, The Killers, Violent Soho, Tash Sultana, Charlie XCX and Grimes amongst others.

The main event has been pushed forward to November, in the hopes that the covid-19 pandemic does not result in its postponement.

The line-up, which will spill out over nine-days, and will feature the following acts in the respective locations:

Peep the full line up below!

SPLENDOUR IN THE CITY 2021 LINEUP:

Customs Hall

10 Jul – Spacey Jane

11 Jul – Tash Sultana

14 Jul – Ocean Alley, Clews

15 Jul – Illy, Masked Wolf, A.Girl

16 Jul – Running Touch

17 Jul – Vera Blue, Cxloe

18 Jul – Violent Soho, Teenage Joans

Cargo Hall

10 Jul – Comedy feat. Nikki Britton, Tom Ballard, Michael Hing & more

11 Jul – Comedy feat. Nazeem Hussein, Nath Valvo, Lewis Hobba & more

12 Jul – Big Twisty, The Funknasty

14 Jul – The Southern River Band, Vast Hill

15 Jul – Ziggy Ramo, Alice Skye

16 Jul – Triple One

17 Jul – The Lazy Eyes (early show)

17 Jul – Ebony Boadu Presents (late show)

18 Jul – Dune Rats, Totty

Comedy line-up

10 Jul

Nikki Britton

Tom Ballard

Michael Hing

Gen Fricker

Nina Oyama

Dave Woodhead

Mel Buttle

Tom Walker

Cameron James

Kirsty Webeck

Oliver Twist

Floyd Anderson-Hunt

11 Jul

Nazeem Hussain

Nath Valvo

Lewis Hobba

Demi Lardner

Jordan Raskopoulos

Sam Campbell

Sam Taunton

Tom Cardy

Concetta Caristo

Emma Holland

John Cruckshank

Lauren Bonner

Tickets on sale 9 am 18 June, don’t miss your chance to experience this rare, one-off event!