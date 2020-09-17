Catalinbread unveils the Epoch Boost preamp stompbox

The Epoch Boost from Catalinbread is inspired by the warm, vintage tones of the iconic Maestro Echoplex EP-3.

Catalinbread has added to its Epoch series of pedals with the Epoch Boost. It is inspired by the legendary Maestro Echoplex EP-3, the prototypical tape delay effect that looms large in the imagination of many guitarists.

The Maestro Echoplex EP-3 was invented in 1959 and is a pioneer of the delay effect with early adopters including the likes of Jimmy Page and Steve Miller. The twist in the tale here is that Caitlinbread’s Epoch Boost specifically replicates the EP-3 component of the Echoplex — the preamp circuit — which dishes up a highly sought after tone in its own right.

Catalinbread describes the Epoch Boost as a ‘mastering’ pedal, because its effect is the overall, subtle enhancement of guitar tone, just like the mastering process for a full mix. It has two knobs — one for the level of the EP-3 preamp and one for the boost —meaning that it couldn’t be more straightforward to use.

Caitlinbread insists that the Epoch Boost remains faithful to EP-3 as a source of inspiration as it uses the same internal circuitry, including new old stock Orange Drop capacitors.

Previous pedals in the Epoch series include the Epoch Belle and Epoch Belle deluxe, which are tape echo pedals that are also inspired by the Maestro Echoplex EP-3.

To find out more, go to the Catalinbread website.