CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be packed with DLC

Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming RPG from CD Projekt RED, is proceeding full-steam ahead toward a September release. In more good news for the highly anticipated game, it’s set to be jam-packed with DLC, at least as much as their previous title The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher series set a new standard for deep narratives in RPG, so the lead-up to the release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been full of understandable excitement. After the initial disappointment of a delay due to the coronavirus, the revealing of additional content will spread the cheer far and wide.

According to an announcement translated by VGC, CD Projekt RED president Adam Kiciński told a group of investors that they should see “a similar scenario to The Witcher 3″ in terms of release schedule. So, in the coming months, we should see the extra content, ahead of the official release. Stay tuned.

