LISTEN: No Rome – ‘Spinning’ (feat. Charli XCX & The 1975)

A massive track from No Rome, featuring huge collaborations from Charli XCX and The 1975, who’s ready to dance?

No Rome, who previously collaborated with The 1975 on their huge tune Narcissist, is back for another collaboration with the British indie-rock band, this time also featuring Charli XCX. The tune is absolutely massive and brings together the lyrics of Charli and No Rome. Produced by The 1975 frontman Matthew Healy and drummer/producer George Daniels, the track is reminiscent of the bands’ latest album, Notes On A Conditional Form.

are u ready for spinning… ? 🌪 pic.twitter.com/zSWMQzFKl1 — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 3, 2021

Spinning is a vibey pop anthem that is desperately needed to lift spirits after the chaos of 2021, it’s exactly what pop culture needs. The collab, which has actually been years in the making, was shared via social media by the artists just days ago. “v excited to be forming a supergroup with @no_rome and @the1975,” Charli shared via Twitter.

The pop anthem brings together each of the members’ unique styles, creating the ultimate pop tune. Just two minutes and 52 seconds, and the internet already wants more of the infectious trio.

Check out the track below: