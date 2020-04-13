Check out Neil Young’s latest live-stream concert, featuring his adorable doggo

Neil Young’s third Fireside Sessions is a must-watch. This session opens with glorious footage of a pupper happily rolling around in the snow, before cutting to a serene Young silhouetted by a dying sunset as he plays his 1975 hit, New Mama.

Highlights from the 29-minute video include candid moments between Young and his doggo, ambient footage from around the Young residence, renditions of hits such as World on a String and Already One, and a commercial for water.

What can make Neil Young’s Fireside Sessions even more amazing? Exclusive footage of his elegant pupper making snow angels and being an 11/10 good boy.

Young and wife Daryl Hannah have kept their previous two sessions very forward-focused, showing just Young by his piano or jazzing guitar by their outdoor fire pit. However, this week’s video was an Easter treat for us all. Our fluffy friend can be spotted interrupting his dad’s performance of See the Sky About to Rain and having a nap during Throw Your Hatred Down, Young’s 1995 collaboration with Pearl Jam.

The full session includes seven stirring tracks in total, featuring a cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s I Am a Child and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young‘s Helpless. All of Young’s performances are gorgeously sombre tributes, set in the atmospheric tranquillity of his fire-lit home or the burning twilight of his garden. Young at his finest.

But let’s be real, none of us can focus on that when there’s a dog. Sorry, Neil. This session’s PSA for “Water: Earth’s finest product”, was made even better by shots of their floofers trotting through a pond and drinking from their bowls.

Earlier this week, Young and Crazy Horse shared a powerful new version of Shut It Down, documenting the events of the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging viewers to stay indoors.

Check out Young’s pawsome video here.