Watch Neil Young serenade his chickens on the latest ‘Fireside Sessions’

Back in March, Neil Young began sharing live-streamed performances in a series dubbed Fireside Sessions.

Filmed and directed by his wife Daryl Hannah, each video has taken place somewhere around the pair’s Colorado property, with the singer performing classics and rarities. Whilst previously, Young has performed around fireplaces and out in the snow accompanied by his excitable dog, this time Young has taken to the barnyard.

Neil Young’s latest Fireside Sessions: Barnyard Edition is nothing short of wholesome, filled with plenty of classics and some unusual audience members.

The video opens with a curious alpaca who approaches the camera in order to sniff it out. The footage then crossfades to Young in a paddock who performs Tumbleweed on ukelele, taken from his 2014 album Storytone, whilst ducks and ponies wander through the background.

Next, the video cuts to the chicken coop. Young performs Homegrown, the title track from his unreleased 1975 album which is due out for release next month, wearing sunglasses and looking like he’s the king of the chickens (he even goes as far as to thank them for their audience at one point). Young continues on to play classics Harvest and Old Man (both taken from the 1972 album Harvest), as well as Everybody Knows This is Nowhere, taken from the 1969 album of the same name. The stream ends with 1992’s War of Man from Harvest Moon.

To watch the video in all its barnyard glory, head to the Neil Young Archives.