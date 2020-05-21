The National’s Matt Berninger drops new single from debut solo album

The National‘s frontman Matt Berninger has brightened up our day this gloomy Thursday morning. With the singer-songwriter set to release his first solo debut album later this year, we have been treated to a new single.

The album, Serpentine Prison, is scheduled for release on October 2nd and will feature an array of contributing artists for what looks set to be an impressive record.

Matt Berninger admits that fans of the early music from The National will find solace in his new album, due out this October.

First announced by Berninger last year, he has amped up the excitement tenfold with the release of his new single Serpentine Prison which will also be the title of the new record. The album is set to feature artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, who collaborated with Berninger late last year on the track Walking on a String, with a recent press release containing a long list of well-known names as contributors to the new work.

He has also gone on to say that the new album will be reminiscent of the early albums created by The National. Serpentine Prison will be released under Concord Records, through an imprint that Berninger himself co-founded.

Check out the new track and video, created by Berninger and his brother in studio isolation below, and head here to purchase it.