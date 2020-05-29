Check out the trailer for the new IDLES doco, ‘Don’t Go Gentle’

When IDLES are out and about causing a ruckus, it is simply impossible not to watch.

Now the band have shared the exciting news that they will be releasing a new documentary which they have fittingly titled Don’t Go Gentle.

Bristol legends IDLES have announced a new documentary chronicling their journey so far, and you can watch the trailer right now.

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot has been celebrated for his brutal honesty and approach to life. Both through his lyrics, and his candid method to interviews and the public eye. Don’t Go Gentle has been described as “a film about finding strength in vulnerability”, and is set to give fans an even closer look at the band and their immense talent, with a particular focus on the Mercury-winning album Joy as an Act of Resistance.

Don’t Go Gentle is also set to chronicle “IDLES’ determination, friendship and adversity as they fight for a place in a divided socio-political environment, unexpectedly inspiring and unifying an international community along the way.”

IDLES’ first album Brutalism was released in 2017 and was met with critical acclaim, and so too was their second, Joy as an Act of Resistance. The band has also recently teamed up with East London’s Signature Brew to create their own limited edition signature beer KRSHFT.

The documentary trailer landed just over a week after IDLES returned with new single Mr. Motivator, a delicious taste of their highly-anticipated third album.

IDLES’ Don’t Go Gentle documentary will be available to watch for two weeks from 1 June on their website. Check out the trailer below.