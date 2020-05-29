Grimes is selling her soul to the highest bidder, for art

Grimes has partnered with Gallery Platform Los Angeles and Maccarone Los Angeles to release her first online fine art exhibit, titled Selling Out. Very casual, nothing to see here.

Oh, forgot to mention, the exhibit’s signature piece is a legal document entitling its owner to an unspecified percentage of the artist’s soul. This document will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

In true Grimes fashion, her first online art show will feature a decade’s worth of digital prints, photographs, and a contract relinquishing control of her soul.

Originally, Grimes had priced the contract at $10 million, believing that such an exorbitant price tag would never sell. However, in solidarity with the world’s current economic recession, the artist decided to offer the piece to the highest bidder instead. “The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became,” she told Bloomberg. “Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

“I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost,” Grimes explained about the project. “I’ve always felt strange that people know me for music.”

The exhibit will also host print reproductions, ink-on-paper drawings, and pigment prints of the singer’s iconic digital avatar WarNymph, estimated to sell for up to $15,000. Punters can even get their hands on a seven-minute guided meditation video, featuring WarNymph herself.

Further proving herself as an artistic powerhouse, Grimes organised the Selling Out project whilst also writing Miss Anthropocene and navigating pregnancy as a first-time mother. The exhibit will run from May 28th to August 31st.

Check out some of the ethereal pieces up for grabs here.