Rock anthems and music as therapy: we chat to Chris Gorsuch

Treacly, indulgent, and romantic; the music of Chris Gorsuch is unapologetically emotive. We chat to the man behind the heart-opening vocals.

Drenched in soothing acoustics that sail to heights most rock anthems can only aim for, Chris Gorsuch has released a track of epic new proportions.

We took a moment to pick his creative brain on what’s been an incredibly productive year for him.

HAPPY: Hey Chris, thanks for your time! What do you find yourself doing right this moment?

CHRIS: Hi, thank you very much for yours. At the current moment, I’m working on ideas for a couple more single releases in the future before I go ahead with the release of the full album. I have also been writing some brand-new material and recording some demo tracks in preparation for more future releases down the track.

HAPPY: A huge congratulations on the release of Pick You Up, can you tell us about what this song means to you?

CHRIS: Thank you. Pick You Up was written as a way of projecting a positive message about the importance of forgiveness and supporting those around us. You never know what kind of internal battles a person may be dealing with in their own personal life, showing a little compassion and kindness can go a long way.

HAPPY: What did the creative process look like for you?

CHRIS: For me personally, getting into a creative mindset generally happens as a result of some kind of significant event which has impacted on me emotionally. Writing music is a way for me to process and move past such events.

HAPPY: How did the music video concept come about?

CHRIS: 2020 has obviously been a difficult year for most people to say the least. I chose to release Pick You Up because of the positive message behind the song. My aim was to try and capture the feeling of isolation in my home studio, while still sending a positive message to the outside world.

HAPPY: What would be your all-time-favourite rock ballad?

CHRIS: Haha, it’s difficult to choose an all-time favourite! Let’s go with Nothing Else Matters by Metallica.

HAPPY: Has 2020 been a time for much creative productivity?

CHRIS: I’m very thankful that I have still been able to continue working full time throughout the Covid restrictions. Working from home has given me the opportunity to be able to spend a bit more time in the home studio and chip away at some new material both for my solo project as well as another separate collaboration project.

HAPPY: Who would be your dream collaborator?

CHRIS: There are so many artists out there who would be an absolute dream to collaborate with. For me, I would probably have to say Marilyn Manson. His music has had a significant impact on me both from a creative aspect as well as a therapeutic aspect throughout my time with depression.

HAPPY: If you could change one thing about the music industry, what would it be?

CHRIS: It can be so difficult to get your music out to a wider audience and I think a big reason for this comes down to how oversaturated the digital platforms have become. These days, anyone and everyone has the ability to upload their material to digital retailers which is flooding the market and making it increasingly more difficult for upcoming artists to stand out in the crowd.

HAPPY: What’s to come for Chris Gorsuch, another single? EP?

CHRIS: I am currently working on releasing one or two more singles in the near future before I release the full album.

I have quite a few half-written songs currently in the bank, so I’m very keen to get this album out there and start focusing on recording my next one.

HAPPY: Cheers Chris!

CHRIS: Thank you very much for your time!

Enjoy his more recent release Pick You Up, below: