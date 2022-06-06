DC Black Label Project is set to release ‘Aquaman: Andromeda’ #1

Christian Ward and Ram V are bringing in issue one of the Aquaman: Andromeda, for DC’s Black Label, and it looks set to bring an edgier and grittier tone to the classic underwater King.

Rising superstars Ram V (Venom, The Swamp Thing) and Christian Ward (Thor, Invisible Kingdom) bring a cosmic-horror sensibility to DC’s Aquaman: Andromeda #1 slated for release this month.

Got your attention? You bet. DC’s Ram V and Christan Ward are bringing an extraterrestrial-terror vibe to the world of Aquaman, which looks set to put Arthur Curry through the kind of horrifying trials that could even break a king.

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, as far away from land as you can get, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the beginning of the great space race, the world has been sending its space crafts/junk there to sink to the bottom of the ocean. A graveyard of spacecraft that is long forgotten once its falls from the sky. But there is something else at Point Nemo, something that is not made by man, and it’s waking up.

The experimental submarine Andromeda and its crew are sent in to investigate. But they aren’t the only ones interested. Pirate Black Manta – life long foe of The Aquaman – has also set his sights on the mystery under the sea.

DC Comics launches its Black Label series Aquaman: Andromeda this Tuesday; check out the official comic trailer preview of the first issue below.

You can check out more of DC’s edgier Black Label here.