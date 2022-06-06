Kate Bush makes rare public statement after ‘Stranger Things’ viral hit

Kate Bush has shared her thoughts on the resurgence of Running Up That Hill after its feature on the new season of Stranger Things.

Despite being known to rarely approve sync deals for the use of her tracks in Film and TV, it seems Kate Bush has no regrets about her decision to approve this one!

After its grand appearance in the season four debut of Stranger Things, the iconic 80’s synth-pop hit, Running Up That Hill encountered a record-breaking 153 per cent boost in Spotify streams, and accelerated to No. 1 on iTunes.

Reflecting on the track’s newfound virality, the legendary musician issued a rare public statement on her website:

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

She continued, “because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

As reported last week, Kate had granted Stranger Things permisison to use her track because she’s a major fan of the sci-fi series. After aligning with the creative vision of the show’s music supervisor Nora Felder, the track was chosen to help convey the emotional turmoil of Stranger Things’ character, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

With the final two episodes of season four (volume 1) set for release in July, it appears Kate is just as excited as we are: “I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”