Spotify is introducing a new feature; you’ll now be able to comment on your fav podcasts

We are running to the comment section over Spotify’s latest update

Ever wanted to share your thoughts on a podcast? Well, with Spotify’s latest update you just might be able to.

On Tuesday (July 9th), Spotify has begun to roll out a brand-new feature that will allow users to comment on their favourite podcasts.

This is a first for the platform, who is now joining the likes of SoundCloud and YouTube in their ability to facilitate two-way communication between creators and audiences.

In a blog post, Spotify has said the new update aims to give podcasters “the functionality, insights, and flexibility to manage their shows and engage fans anytime, anywhere.”

The new feature expands on the Q&A and polls functionality Spotify introduced in 2021 “as a way to bring interactivity into the podcasting industry for the first time.”

This is huge news for creators on the platform, as the addition of a comment section could change the game for insight and engagement in a historically one-sided format.

Commenting allows audiences to engage with creators, connect with other fans, and provide valuable feedback on content.

According to Spotify, “listeners who interact with a show are four times more likely to return to that show within 30 days.”

They are also reported to “listen to twice as many hours per month on average than those who don’t.”

So far the update only includes podcasts, but this might be first step in introducing a comment section for your favourite songs.

