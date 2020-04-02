Chuck D claims Flavor Flav’s Public Enemy firing was a hoax, Flav responds

There’s been quite the feud between Flavor Flav and Chuck D recently, leading to Public Enemy announcing that Flav was fired from the group.

Now Chuck D has discussed the whole thing in an interview, claiming it was all just a big hoax. Don’t worry, we’re just as confused as you.

The feud between Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and Chuck D has officially reached new levels, with outright confusion as to whether Flav has been fired or not.

Public Enemy are known for fighting the power, but now it seems they’re fighting themselves. It all started when Public Enemy Radio announced they would be playing at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles. Flav responded, issuing a cease and desist letter to the Bernie Sanders campaign because he claimed his likeness was being used without permission. Obviously, this didn’t fly with the rest of Public Enemy, and the rap group responded by announcing that Flav had been fired. Flav himself then responded, but we won’t go into it here.

Now, it’s been revealed that the whole thing was an elaborate April Fool’s joke gone wrong. The publicity from the group saying Flav was fired was meant to help promote Chuck D’s own project, Enemy Radio, which is dropping an album soon.

But is Flav fired? Chuck D cleared the air in a recent interview with the Uproxx Podcast saying: “He can’t, he’s a partner. You can’t fire partners. You just walk away from ’em’.”

“We takin’ April Fools,” he continued. “We takin’ it over. It’s April Flav Chuck Day.”

I’m not quite sure how something that went down in early March constitutes as an April Fool‘s prank, but Chuck doesn’t seem to care.

Yet following the interview, Flav took to Twitter to claim that he didn’t know anything about the hoax. He also reprimanded Chuck, writing: “there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool’s jokes and dropping records.”

Now I’m just as confused as ever.