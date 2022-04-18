Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the death of his baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram this morning to announce the devastating tragedy that he and his partner Georgina has lost one of their twins.

The football legend and his girlfriend were expecting twins but sadly Ronaldo has confirmed that one baby has died after his girlfriend gave birth.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez said they were expecting twins – a baby boy and girl – in October last year but tragically, the pair now grieve their little boy.

The Manchester United player said: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

