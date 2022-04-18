Alex Jones’ infamous right-wing website InfoWars has filed for bankruptcy

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay damages in defamation suits brought on by families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting after he falsely claimed the shooting was a hoax.

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has claimed over and over that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and by doing so, has led his followers to harass families of the shooting’s victims.

In three separate lawsuits, Jones has been ordered to pay damages to the families. Jones has also acknowledged that the shooting did in fact take place.

As the juries determine how much Jones owns each family, he proposed to pay $120,000 USD to each of the 13 people involved in the lawsuits but that offer was rejected last month.

“The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook,” The families said in court filings.

Jones has now filed InfoWars and a number of his other companies for bankruptcy.

More to come.