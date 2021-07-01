Internet is ‘scared’ by ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ live-action movie trailer

Clifford the Big Red Dog should have remained a loveable children’s book instead of a live-action movie…

It’s not new that our childhood favourites such as The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Mulan have been developed as live-action movies à la 21st-century-style, and it’s always interesting to see how they turn out.

But sometimes, the execution isn’t so good, i.e. Clifford the Big Red Dog, which is actually leaving people semi terrified.

just found out how they filmed the Clifford The Big Red Dog film before the CGI and it’s absolutely terrifying pic.twitter.com/HxL21M9Ali — jacques (@flamencolambada) June 30, 2021

Paramount Studios released the trailer on Tuesday for the movie (U.S release in September) based on the children’s book series by Norman Bridwell.

Many people have commented that stills from the movie look like advertisements for anxiety medication, to being reminiscent of a horror film – to arguing the logistics of walking around New York City with a giant puppy with apparently no one noticing.

From these common reactions, many a meme has been shared via Twitter, naturally.

Clifford the big red dog has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/eRZGTJuQPL — John Faircloth (@LongJonBearclaw) June 30, 2021

Watch the…interesting trailer below and decide for yourself.