Coca-Cola release new drink for gamers that tastes like pixels… apparently

Introducing Byte, the new limited-edition flavour from Coca-Cola Creations, allowing you to drink the internet or something.

Okay, you can’t really, but Coca-Cola says that the drink will “bring the flavour of pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds.”

Byte is the second limited-edition flavour from Coca-Cola Creations with the first being Starlight earlier this year. I can’t speak for the flavour yet, but the design looks incredibly tasty.

Senior Director of Global Strategy for The Coca-Cola Company, Oana Vlad, said: “For our second expression from Coca-Cola Creations, we wanted to create an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible,”

He continued: “Just as pixels power digital connection, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte brings people together to share moments of Real Magic.”

What do you think 𝕡𝕚𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕤 taste like? Reply with your most creative guesses. pic.twitter.com/MJDZE4VHNm — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) April 4, 2022

This is the logical next step for Coca-Cola Creations as its products like Mountain Dew have always been a part of the gamer zeitgeist.

To further hype up the release of Byte, Coca-Cola has teamed up with Fortnite and Australian based esports team PWR to launch Pixel Point, a new themed island in Fortnite that players can visit.

Here, gamers can compete against one another in four Byte styled games; The Castle, The Escape, The Race, and The Tower.

Lachlan Power, professional gamer and founder of PWR, said: “This new Coca-Cola Creations flavor is an amazing nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands in existence, and we’re proud that we could help create something special for our shared communities to celebrate its launch,”.

Marketing a beverage as the flavour of pixels is certainly one way to spark curiosity… If you’re as intrigued as I am don’t fret, you can get your hands on Byte from May 2nd.