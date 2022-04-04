Watch Joni Mitchell perform for the first time since 2013

Watch Joni Mitchell join Beck, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Stills, and more to sing Big Yellow Taxi and The Circle Game.

After almost ten years since she last performed publicly, Joni Mitchell jumped on stage at the MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year benefit gala to perform two of her ’70s hits alongside an ensemble of all-star talent.

Mitchell was honoured with receiving the event’s annual award, or rather, the annual award was honoured to be received by Joni Mitchell, which has previously been won by Aerosmith in 2020, and the legend herself, Dolly Parton, the year before.

The 78-year-old singer hasn’t performed publicly since 2013, when she played a few impromptu sets at events held in her celebration, where she was originally booked to recite poetry.

But her performing hiatus extended even longer before that, with her final performance taking place in 2002 after announcing that she would finish up touring in 2000.

Mitchell’s performance at the gala was unannounced, but she treated the audience to a surprise performance, joining some incredible talent for their tribute performance.

Other tributes that took place on the night included St. Vincent covering Court And Spark, John Legend’s rendition of River off the album Blue, and Dave Grohl’s 15-year-daughter, Violet, taking on Help Me.

Watch the performance of Big Yellow Taxi below.