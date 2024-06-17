Coldplay Reunite with hitmaker Max Martin for ‘Moon Music’ with a pioneering sustainable release

Coldplay is back with their 10th studio album, “Moon Music,” alongside the announcement of Max Martin as producer

Max Martin, a hit-making legend, holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, a staggering 27, including iconic tracks like “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears and “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys.

His career stretches across decades, crafting tunes that dominated the charts since the late 90s like Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” all the way to recent chart-toppers like The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Martin isn’t confined to a single genre either, having written for pop giants like Taylor Swift (“Shake It Off,” “Blank Space”) and Katy Perry (“Roar,” “I Kissed a Girl”) as well as collaborating with rockers Coldplay (“My Universe”).

“Moon Music” kicks off with the lead single “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” dropping this Friday, June 21st. But alongside this highly anticipated release with Max Martin, and perhaps the most groundbreaking aspect is Coldplay’s commitment to sustainability. The band has outlined a detailed eco-friendly measures for the album’s physical copies below:

World’s First Eco-Friendly Vinyl: Moon Music will be available on a 140g EcoRecord LP, incorporating nine recycled PET plastic bottles each. This innovative approach prevents virgin plastic production and significantly reduces CO2 emissions during manufacturing compared to traditional vinyl.

Unique Collaboration for Ocean Conservation: Partnering with The Ocean Cleanup, a special “Notebook Edition EcoRecord rPET LP” will feature 70% recycled river plastic intercepted from Guatemala’s Rio Las Vacas, preventing it from polluting the ocean.

Eco-Conscious CDs: Moon Music’s CD format will be the world’s first “EcoCD,” made from 90% recycled polycarbonate waste. This sustainable solution offers a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions and avoids virgin plastic production.

Coldplay’s dedication to the environment builds on the positive reputation they earned with MIT’s Environmental Solutions Initiative endorsement for their previous tour’s sustainability efforts. “Moon Music” promises not only new music with a hit making legend, but also a groundbreaking step towards eco-friendly music releases.

“Moon Music,” arrives October 2024