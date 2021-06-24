Conan O’Brien smoked a phat joint with Seth Rogen on live TV

As the Conan O’Brien Late Night Show ends, O’Brien literally chucked a disappear-in-smoke trick by smoking a joint on-air with Seth Rogen.

O’Brien sought some life advice from notorious weed enthusiast actor Rogen on Tuesday night, pondering how to spend his time from now on.

“You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centred, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed.

“I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime,” Conan admitted.

Deadpanned Rogen said: “Yes, I get that sense from you,” but nonetheless instantly recommended a fairly fun activity for O’Brien.

Rogen continues, quipping: “I would suggest—this is going to be hilariously on-brand—try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” he continued.

And yes, it is quite on-brand for him. It’s why we love him.

The 58-year-old host admitted that while he isn’t against Miss Mary Jane and doesn’t pass judgment on those who do (nice save to Rogen), he considers it to be a ‘fine herb’ but he doesn’t usually participate.

Mainly, due to the fact that he enjoys lucidity.

Broke: Elon Musk smoking dirt weed with Joe Rogan. Woke: Conan O’Brien & Andy Richter smoking nuclear grade weed with Seth Rogen. pic.twitter.com/Ewz9KFjgli — Mortiis Kombat (@equimanthorn_) June 23, 2021

Rogen laughed and responded with: “never a sentence I’ve thought of in my life.”

O’Brien actually admitted that on the few occasions in which he has *tried* smoking pot that ‘nothing really happened’, which could be because he didn’t smoke enough to counter his giant stature.

The host wondered, however, what Rogen would suggest he smoke, seeing as he not only is a weed master but also the owner of the marijuana company, Houseplant.

And voila, Rogen produced a joint from nowhere. O’Brien exclaimed,

“I swear to God, this is how lame I am – for a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’”, bless his cotton socks.

Very adorably, Rogen guided O’Brien through it as if O’Brien was a teenager – directing O’Brien to start off slow with one puff of the joint.

Lo and behold, he actually did it and then passed it back to Rogen and co-host Andy Richter.

O’Brien joked by saying “This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you.”

Perhaps in a high state, Rogen appeared quite stunned after witnessing O’Brien take a hit of the joint on the air,

“I’m so happy with what just happened. I wasn’t expecting any of this.”

I smoked weed with @ConanOBrien his show and was legit terrified that I got him too high haha. (This was a surreal and shocking moment for me and was genuinely unplanned) https://t.co/0twpCHgTUw — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 23, 2021

Rogen was the last guest to appear on the finale of TBS’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

The show originally premiered in November 2010 and has now come to an end on June 24.

But that isn’t the last we will see of O’Brien. Next for him is a weekly variety show he is currently developing for HBO Max as part of his new WarnerMedia deal.