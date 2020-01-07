Cordis Green crafts alt-rock magic on ‘Who Am I Now?’

Cordis Green makes the kind of music you can immediately lose yourself inside of. The Tasmania-based artist (real name Cody Gunton) weaves the kind of tunes that feel simultaneously grounded and explorative; they’re rooted in indie-rock, but stretch into far more exciting sonic territories.

Now, with the release of his new single Who Am I Now?, Green continues to establish his penchant for crafting wholly-immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now is the perfect time for you to change that.

On his new single Who Am I Now?, Tasmania-based artist Cordis Green delivers an immersive and infectious slice of alt-rock mastery.

Throughout the new track, Cordis Green glides through a hypnotic concoction of pop, rock, and folk to deliver a sound uniquely his own. With warm, endearing vocal melodies and lush instrumental arrangements, Who Am I Now? will envelop you completely, and leave you hanging on the unfolding of each note.

Across its near-four-minute run-time, the track builds into a transfixing wall of sound. Direct, relatable lyrics meld into huge waves of guitar. The result is a slab of music you’ll be hard-pressed to rip your attention away from.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Cordis Green, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.